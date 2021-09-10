City of Houma energizes Civic Center, Terrebonne General; Entergy continues to energize lines

Here is the list of streets that will be impacted:

We are working to locate crews and staging areas around Montegut. We are coordinating with the school district for permission to use facilities as well as other locations.

Work Progress:

We had to de-energize a line to make repairs along W. Park from Coteau Rd. south to Kenny St. That outage was scheduled to last about 5 hours and then we would restore those customers.

We will be energizing 2 feeders out of Gibson Substation. That serves the east bank of Amelia, before Hwy 90 crosses the canal.

As of this time, we have restored power to 2,800 customers. That’s almost 1% of the customers in Terrebonne Parish.