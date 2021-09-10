City of Houma energizes Civic Center, Terrebonne General; Entergy continues to energize lines

St. Bernadette Catholic School scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday, Sept. 14September 10, 2021
Ochsner Bayou Region Announces Clinic and Inpatient Hospital Services Re-Opening following Hurricane IdaSeptember 10, 2021
City of Houma 5pm Update 9/10:
Feeder Belanger #1 has been energized.
Here is the list of streets that will be impacted:
Belanger
Gabasse
School
Verret
Margaret
Clay
Bonvillian
Daspit
Roussell
Gautreaux
Church
Honduras
Grinage
Lafayette
Commerce
Magnolia
Sunset
Crescent
Morningside
Bayou Black
Navajo
Boston Lane
Pine
Havers
Barringer
Menville
Theriot
Wallis
Bernard Road
Country Club
Munson
Civic Center
Tropical Harbor
USDA
Feeder Belanger #4 has been energized.
Here is the list of streets that will be impacted:
Roussell
Belanger
Gabasse
School
Church
Goode
Verret
Wood
High
Point
Academy
Daspit
Bond Honduras
Mid City Medical
Canal
Terrebonne General Hospital has been energized.
ENTERGY 5pm update 9/10:
We are working to locate crews and staging areas around Montegut. We are coordinating with the school district for permission to use facilities as well as other locations.
We had to de-energize a line to make repairs along W. Park from Coteau Rd. south to Kenny St. That outage was scheduled to last about 5 hours and then we would restore those customers.
We will be energizing 2 feeders out of Gibson Substation. That serves the east bank of Amelia, before Hwy 90 crosses the canal.
As of this time, we have restored power to 2,800 customers. That’s almost 1% of the customers in Terrebonne Parish.
We have 6 crews (30 people) headed to Thompson Rd. feeding out towards Gulf Island.
Below are the areas where we are continuing to work:
Cascade Substation:
Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St.
Coteau Substation:
Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., Leboeur St., & Estate Dr.
Houma Substation:
Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, and E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd).
Southland Substation:
Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions.
Terrebonne Substation:
Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd.
Shriever Substation:
Serving Fletcher Community College, Weatherford Dr., & Hwy 311 from Learning Ln to Ellendale Ct. This includes the Ardoyne Plantation Subdivision.
Montegut Substation:
Serving Bourg, Hwy 24 south, Hwy 55 south, & Hwy 56 south.
Chauvin Substation:
Hwy 56 from Chauvin south to Cocodrie