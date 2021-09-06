City of Houma, energy and gas end of day report, Monday, Sept. 6

CITY OF HOUMA ELECTRIC AND GAS: 9/6 End of the day update.
Damage assessments have reported a total of 194 broken poles, 494 leaning/down poles, 474 locations of down/broken primary and secondary wires, 107 damaged transformers, 322 damaged crossarms, 890 damaged insulators and 105 damaged streetlights.
As of 09/06/2021 (226) of the accessed poles have been repaired or replaced and are back in working condition pending Entergy’s transmission completion on Wednesday 9/8/21.
115 KV Transmission ‐100 % complete with damage assessment.
‐ 3 broken poles
‐ 2 leaning/down poles
‐ 6 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wires
‐ 19 insulators damaged
‐ 4 damaged crossarms
‐ 3 damaged transformers
(Repaired 11 substations. 2.5 miles of 115KV and 22 Miles of 34.5KV )
Cummins 3 feeder – 10% complete with damage assessment.
‐ 4 broken poles
‐ 2 leaning/down poles
‐ 4 different locations of broken primary wires
‐ 7 damaged insulators
‐ 4 damaged crossarms
Dumas 1 feeder ‐100% complete with damage assessment.
‐ 6 broken poles
‐ 19 leaning/down poles
‐ 27 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wires.
‐ 7 damaged crossarms
‐ 2 damaged transformers
‐ 21 damaged insulators
Dumas 2 feeder – 100 % complete with damage assessment.
‐ 3 leaning/down poles
‐ 1 broken secondary wire
Loop 1 – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 1 broken pole
‐ 6 leaning/ down poles.
‐ 3 different locations of down/broken primary wire.
‐ 6 damages crossarms
Loop 3 – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 24 broken poles
‐ 36 leaning/down poles
‐ 79 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 23 damaged cross arms
‐ 9 damaged transformers
‐ 4 damaged streetlights
‐ 35 damaged insulators
McKinley 1 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 3 broken poles
‐ 12 leaning/down poles
‐ 27 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary
‐ 20 damaged insulators
‐ 8 damaged crossarms
‐ 3 damaged transformers
‐ 3 damaged streetlights
McKinley 2 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 4 leaning/down poles
‐ 3 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 1 damaged transformer
McKinley 3 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 2 broken poles
‐ 1 leaning/down poles
‐ 13 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 4 damaged insulators
‐ 1 damaged crossarm
‐ 1 damaged streetlight
Norman Sub – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 50 broken poles
‐ 76 leaning/down poles
‐ 202 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 552 damaged insulators
‐ 157 damaged crossarms
‐ 29 damaged transformers
‐ 7 damaged streetlights
Plant Road 1 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 2 broken poles
‐ 1 leaning/down poles
‐ 16 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 16 damaged insulators
‐ 2 damaged crossarms
‐ 3 damaged transformers
‐ 7 damaged streetlights
Sherwood 1 feeder – 50% complete with damage assessment. Will be 100% complete by end of day 09/06/2021
‐ 3 broken poles
‐ 11 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 7 damaged insulators
‐ 4 damaged crossarms
‐ 1 damaged transformer
‐ 3 damaged streetlights
Sherwood 2 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 12 broken poles
‐ 11 leaning/down poles
‐ 38 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 36 damaged insulators
‐ 11 damaged crossarms
‐ 7 damaged transformers
‐ 4 damaged streetlights
Six Street feeders 1&2 – 100% complete with damage assessment.
‐ 19 broken poles
‐ 73 leaning/down poles
‐ 64 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 38 damaged insulators
‐ 22 damaged crossarms
‐ 14 damaged transformers
‐ 4 damaged streetlights
Southdown 1 feeder – 99% complete with damage assessment. Will be 100% complete by end of day 09/06/2021.
‐ 5 broken poles
‐ 24 leaning/down poles
‐ 24 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 4 damaged insulators
‐ 3 damaged crossarms
‐ 3 damaged transformers
‐ 3 damaged streetlights
Southdown 2 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 5 broken poles
‐ 30 leaning/down poles
‐ 15 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 24 damaged insulators
‐ 9 damaged transformers
‐ 10 damaged crossarms
Southdown 3 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 14 broken poles
‐ 81 leaning/down poles
‐ 125 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 20 damaged insulators
‐ 17 damaged crossarms
‐ 8 damaged transformers
‐ 7 damaged streetlights
Southdown 4 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 7 broken poles
‐ 8 leaning/down poles
‐ 25 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 7 damaged insulators
‐ 5 damaged crossarms
‐ 2 damaged transformers
‐ 3 damaged streetlights
Plant Road 2 feeder – 15% complete with damage assessment. Will be 100% complete by end of day 09/06/2021
‐ 3 leaning/down poles
‐ 6 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 2 damaged insulators
Southdown Sub – 100% complete with damage assessment
‐ 28 broken poles
‐ 28 leaning/down poles
‐ 85 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire
‐ 16 damaged insulators
‐ 34 damaged crossarms
‐ 8 damaged transformers
‐ 10 damaged streetlights
GAS
Gas leaks since 8/30/21: 66
Turn Offs since 8/30/21: 142
Locates since 8/30/21: 240