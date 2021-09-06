City of Houma, energy and gas end of day report, Monday, Sept. 6

CITY OF HOUMA ELECTRIC AND GAS: 9/6 End of the day update.

Damage assessments have reported a total of 194 broken poles, 494 leaning/down poles, 474 locations of down/broken primary and secondary wires, 107 damaged transformers, 322 damaged crossarms, 890 damaged insulators and 105 damaged streetlights.

As of 09/06/2021 (226) of the accessed poles have been repaired or replaced and are back in working condition pending Entergy’s transmission completion on Wednesday 9/8/21.

115 KV Transmission ‐100 % complete with damage assessment.

‐ 3 broken poles

‐ 2 leaning/down poles

‐ 6 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wires

‐ 19 insulators damaged

‐ 4 damaged crossarms

‐ 3 damaged transformers

(Repaired 11 substations. 2.5 miles of 115KV and 22 Miles of 34.5KV )

Cummins 3 feeder – 10% complete with damage assessment.

‐ 4 broken poles

‐ 2 leaning/down poles

‐ 4 different locations of broken primary wires

‐ 7 damaged insulators

‐ 4 damaged crossarms

Dumas 1 feeder ‐100% complete with damage assessment.

‐ 6 broken poles

‐ 19 leaning/down poles

‐ 27 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wires.

‐ 7 damaged crossarms

‐ 2 damaged transformers

‐ 21 damaged insulators

Dumas 2 feeder – 100 % complete with damage assessment.

‐ 3 leaning/down poles

‐ 1 broken secondary wire

Loop 1 – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 1 broken pole

‐ 6 leaning/ down poles.

‐ 3 different locations of down/broken primary wire.

‐ 6 damages crossarms

Loop 3 – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 24 broken poles

‐ 36 leaning/down poles

‐ 79 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 23 damaged cross arms

‐ 9 damaged transformers

‐ 4 damaged streetlights

‐ 35 damaged insulators

McKinley 1 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 3 broken poles

‐ 12 leaning/down poles

‐ 27 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary

‐ 20 damaged insulators

‐ 8 damaged crossarms

‐ 3 damaged transformers

‐ 3 damaged streetlights

McKinley 2 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 4 leaning/down poles

‐ 3 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 1 damaged transformer

McKinley 3 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 2 broken poles

‐ 1 leaning/down poles

‐ 13 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 4 damaged insulators

‐ 1 damaged crossarm

‐ 1 damaged streetlight

Norman Sub – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 50 broken poles

‐ 76 leaning/down poles

‐ 202 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 552 damaged insulators

‐ 157 damaged crossarms

‐ 29 damaged transformers

‐ 7 damaged streetlights

Plant Road 1 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 2 broken poles

‐ 1 leaning/down poles

‐ 16 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 16 damaged insulators

‐ 2 damaged crossarms

‐ 3 damaged transformers

‐ 7 damaged streetlights

Sherwood 1 feeder – 50% complete with damage assessment. Will be 100% complete by end of day 09/06/2021

‐ 3 broken poles

‐ 11 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 7 damaged insulators

‐ 4 damaged crossarms

‐ 1 damaged transformer

‐ 3 damaged streetlights

Sherwood 2 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 12 broken poles

‐ 11 leaning/down poles

‐ 38 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 36 damaged insulators

‐ 11 damaged crossarms

‐ 7 damaged transformers

‐ 4 damaged streetlights

Six Street feeders 1&2 – 100% complete with damage assessment.

‐ 19 broken poles

‐ 73 leaning/down poles

‐ 64 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 38 damaged insulators

‐ 22 damaged crossarms

‐ 14 damaged transformers

‐ 4 damaged streetlights

Southdown 1 feeder – 99% complete with damage assessment. Will be 100% complete by end of day 09/06/2021.

‐ 5 broken poles

‐ 24 leaning/down poles

‐ 24 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 4 damaged insulators

‐ 3 damaged crossarms

‐ 3 damaged transformers

‐ 3 damaged streetlights

Southdown 2 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 5 broken poles

‐ 30 leaning/down poles

‐ 15 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 24 damaged insulators

‐ 9 damaged transformers

‐ 10 damaged crossarms

Southdown 3 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 14 broken poles

‐ 81 leaning/down poles

‐ 125 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 20 damaged insulators

‐ 17 damaged crossarms

‐ 8 damaged transformers

‐ 7 damaged streetlights

Southdown 4 feeder – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 7 broken poles

‐ 8 leaning/down poles

‐ 25 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 7 damaged insulators

‐ 5 damaged crossarms

‐ 2 damaged transformers

‐ 3 damaged streetlights

Plant Road 2 feeder – 15% complete with damage assessment. Will be 100% complete by end of day 09/06/2021

‐ 3 leaning/down poles

‐ 6 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 2 damaged insulators

Southdown Sub – 100% complete with damage assessment

‐ 28 broken poles

‐ 28 leaning/down poles

‐ 85 different locations of down/broken primary and secondary wire

‐ 16 damaged insulators

‐ 34 damaged crossarms

‐ 8 damaged transformers

‐ 10 damaged streetlights

GAS

Gas leaks since 8/30/21: 66

Turn Offs since 8/30/21: 142

Locates since 8/30/21: 240