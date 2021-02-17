City of Houma, SLECA asking customers to conserve energy tonight

Forced generation outages combined with extremely low temperatures have caused a sharp increase in demand for electric power, which can result in an overload of the electric grid.

Earl Eues, Director of Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, shared that utilities in the MISO South Region of Louisiana have been notified by the regional electric grid regulators that due to this increase in demand and loss of generation, all of Louisiana is experiencing a power shortage.

The City of Houma has been instructed to ask customers to conserve electric power tonight from 6 – 11 p.m.

SLECA has also issued a similar message, asking their consumers to reduce their electricity usage between 5- 10 p.m.

Some ways customers can help conserve energy through this period: