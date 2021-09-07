City of Houma: Tuesday Morning Update

Here is the CITY OF HOUMA update for this morning 9/7.

Crews will be working on Distribution Feeders Belanger #1 and Southdown #1 today. The traffic will be blocked at 182 to Barrios and Park & Scott Lane to install poles.

Here is a list of the streets that will impacted by each feeder.

1.Belanger 1:

Belanger Gabasse School Verret Margaret Clay Bonvillian Daspit Roussell Gautreaux Church Honduras Grinage Lafayette Commerce Magnolia Sunset Crescent Morningside Bayou Black Navajo Boston Lane Pine Havers Barringer Menville Theriot Wallis Bernard Road Country Club Munson Civic Center Tropical Harbor USDA

2.SOUTHDOWN 1 :