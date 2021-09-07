City of Houma: Tuesday Morning Update

Here’s how to apply for generator, chainsaw reimbursement through FEMASeptember 6, 2021
Here is the CITY OF HOUMA update for this morning 9/7.
Crews will be working on Distribution Feeders Belanger #1 and Southdown #1 today.
The traffic will be blocked at 182 to Barrios and Park & Scott Lane to install poles.
Here is a list of the streets that will impacted by each feeder.
Belanger
Gabasse
School
Verret
Margaret
Clay
Bonvillian
Daspit
Roussell
Gautreaux
Church
Honduras
Grinage
Lafayette
Commerce
Magnolia
Sunset
Crescent
Morningside
Bayou Black
Navajo
Boston Lane
Pine
Havers
Barringer
Menville
Theriot
Wallis
Bernard Road
Country Club
Munson
Civic Center
Tropical Harbor
USDA
Meandering Way
Lindsey
Autumn
Victoria Court
Carthage
Amarillo
Galveston
San Antonio
Zigler Plaza
St. Charles (Southdown West S/D)
West Blve.
Levee
N. Cane
Cottage
N. Moss
Meandering
Concord SS
Coral Drive
Angelle Dr.
Wingfield
Westport
Windward, etc.
Hwy. 311