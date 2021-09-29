City of Houma Utilities billing schedule update

Mr. Ed Lawson, customer service for the City of Houma, said in a statement that although Hurricane Ida has been difficult, they are working hard to get utility billing back to normal. The Customer Service Department’s regular monthly utility billing schedule will be altered due to the impacts of the storm.

The statement said the majority of customers’ October 2021 bills will reflect approximately two months of services and they recommend customers refer to the Read Date on the billing statement. A staff shortage has resulted in a delay in meter readings, so, in addition to the two months, some customers may see up to an additional two weeks in billing based on when their meter was actually read.

The October bill will only reflect meter readings before the storm hit on August 29, 2021, and after they are able to resume meter readings. Customers will only be billed for usage that was consumed.