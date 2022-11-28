The City of Thibodaux mailed a total of 6919 property tax notices on November 23, 2022. Taxes are due by December 31, 2022.

For any property sold in 2022, the owner of record at the beginning of the year may receive the tax notice. Sometimes the tax is prorated at the time of the sale, and it is the responsibility of the new property owner to see that all taxes due on the property are paid.

Homeowners with mortgages are advised to check with their mortgage companies before remitting payment to the City of Thibodaux. The front side of the tax bill will note if your mortgage company has requested a copy of your tax assessment.

Please contact the Tax & License Office at (985) 446-7221 or (985) 446-7207 between 8:00AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday for any questions regarding City tax bills.

Taxes can be paid as followed:

Payments can be mailed to:

City of Thibodaux

Tax & License Office

P.O. Box 5418

Thibodaux, LA 70302

Payments can be made by phone until 4:00 PM with Visa or MasterCard by calling the Tax & License Office at 985-446-7207 or (985) 446-7221.

Payments can be made in person at any of the following locations:

City Hall, 310 West 2nd Street: Tax & License Service Window (Room 104) – Cash, Check or credit card. Utility Drive-up Window – Cash & Check ONLY and must have current bill. Night Drop Box located in front of City Hall – Check Only