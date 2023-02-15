City of Thibodaux accepting applications for Hometown Heroes Banner Program

The City of Thibodaux is now accepting applications for their Hometown Heroes Banner Program. If you know a past or present community member who is part of the Armed Forces, make sure to fill out an application by March 10, 2023.

“The City of Thibodaux’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program serves as a living tribute for the community to honor and recognize our past and present members of the Armed Forces,” reads the program’s mission statement. The banners will be hung along poles on Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux from Memorial Day through July 4, 2023, as well as Veterans Day week.

The banners will include the individual’s name, rank, branch of service, and photograph. Nominees must have served in either the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, or the Coast Guard. Nominees must either be currently serving, honorably discharged, or died in the line of duty. There is a $100.00 application fee for each banner submitted, and a $50.00 to have the banner displayed for a second year.

For more information, contact Donna Thibodaux, Parks & Recreation Secretary at (985) 493-8757 or email dthibodaux@ci.thibodaux.la.us.





