City of Thibodaux announces Canal Boulevard Roundabout Update

City of Thibodaux – Canal Boulevard Roundabout Update

On Friday, April 12, 2024, Canal Boulevard’s southbound lane will be shifted to the new portion of the roundabout and will have continuous flow through the roundabout. Canal Boulevard northbound will remain the same; however, those traveling northbound to turn onto Jackson Street/ LA 20 will shift over to the southbound lane near Pecan Street and will yield to southbound traffic to make the left turn onto Jackson Street/ LA 20.

Traffic coming from Jackson Street/ LA 20 to Canal Boulevard southbound will yield to make the right turn onto Canal Boulevard. Signage will be posted in the area to assist motorists on these new detour routes.

For more information, please visit the City of Thibodaux Facebook page.

