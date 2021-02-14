City of Thibodaux announces office closures

In anticipation of freezing temperatures and the possibility of sleet and snow, the City of Thibodaux announces all offices will close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. In addition, bridges will be de-iced/sanded starting on Monday, February 15, 2021, extending to Wednesday morning. Residents are reminded to slow down and use caution while driving in icy conditions.

The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, is postponed to Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

The city has previously announced that in observance of Mardi Gras, city offices will close on Monday, February 15, 2021. The Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium will also be closed to walkers on Monday as well.