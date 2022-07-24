City of Thibodaux announces opening of waitlist for rental assistance program

The City of Thibodaux announced it will begin accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Program waitlist on Wednesday, August 10. The federally funded program supplements the rental payments of extremely low income families. Once applicants are placed on the waitlist the following preferences will be given: low income, elderly, and disabled applicants.

Applicants who reside outside of the City of Thibodaux will be required to lease a unit within the jurisdiction for one year before using portability unless otherwise approved. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, applicants will only be allowed to call in. The City of Thibodaux will not accept applications in-person.

Those interested in applying for a housing voucher can apply by contacting the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program at 985-446-7226 beginning at 8 a.m. on August 10. Calls will be taken until 150 applications are received. For questions or inquiries before the application date, email cdbg@ci.thibodaux.la.us or call 985-446-7217. The office will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 10.