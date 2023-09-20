City of Thibodaux announces road closure

City of Thibodaux – Road Closure: St. Philip St.

Press Release Published on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11:15 AM: On Thursday, September 21, 2023, St. Philip St. from West 2nd St. to West 3rd St. will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The closure is due to heavy equipment being used in the area for maintenance repairs at a local business.