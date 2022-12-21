City of Thibodaux asks residents to conserve water during cold weather

December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022

The City of Thibodaux is asking residents to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice due to the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to the area, which will likely cause a demand on our water system.


 

Residents who choose to “drip” their water to prevent frozen pipes are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above freezing in order for the water system to replenish itself.

 

The City of Thibodaux appreciates everyone’s cooperation to ensure adequate water quality, as well as quantity, is preserved.

