City of Thibodaux awarded $5K grant for welcome sign and garden

The City of Thibodaux has been selected as a recipient of the Beautification Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the State’s premier anti-litter and community improvement organization. This grant award in the amount of $5,000 will provide the City of Thibodaux funding to purchase and install a welcome sign and garden at the Adley Landry Water Reservoir, located at 205 Rue Loudun Thibodaux, LA 70301). The City of Thibodaux’s Parks and Recreation Department prides itself in the beautification of the City as well as its Parks. The City of Thibodaux anticipates that by beautifying this area will in turn make it more inviting to the community. The City of Thibodaux not only uses this facility as an invaluable source of raw water in the event of an emergency, but for residents and visitors alike to come enjoy one of the City’s beautiful outdoor facilities.

“A visually appealing community increases property values, attracts businesses, and improves the City’s image,” said Mayor Kevin Clement. “Beauty is one of the three most influential factors in community attachment, which means loyalty. A nice-looking neighborhood or public space also promotes good behavior and accountability.”