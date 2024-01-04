City of Thibodaux Awarded Beautification Grant for Downtown Thibodaux Pavilion Beautification

Start Corporation officially reopens New Start for Veterans HomeJanuary 4, 2024
TPCG officially inaugurates new Parish President Jason Bergeron and Terrebonne Parish CouncilJanuary 5, 2024
Press Release Published on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 11:40 AM: Keep Louisiana Beautiful has once again recognized the City of Thibodaux’s efforts to beautify our community and eradicate litter. Mayor Kevin Clement announced today that Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded the City $4,633 grant to help beautify Downtown Thibodaux and Bayou Lafourche.
“A visually appealing community increases property values, attracts businesses, and improves the City’s image,” said Mayor Kevin Clement. “Beauty is one of the three most influential factors in community attachment, which means loyalty. A nice-looking neighborhood or public space also promotes good behavior and accountability.”
This grant will be used to purchase plantings and perform landscaping at the City’s new Downtown Thibodaux Pavilion. The City of Thibodaux’s Parks and Recreation Department prides itself in the beautification of the City as well as its Parks. The City of Thibodaux anticipates that by beautifying this area will in turn make it more inviting to the community. The City of Thibodaux hopes this facility will attract residents and visitors alike to come enjoy one of the City’s beautiful outdoor facilities.
Mayor Kevin Clement also encourages any groups or individuals who want to volunteer for an upcoming litter clean-up event this spring to contact Todd Dugruise at (985) 324-6602. To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s grant opportunities, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
About the City of Thibodaux: The City of Thibodaux’s vision is to progressively provide the best quality of life while keeping our small town sense of community. Our goal is to provide affordable, high quality municipal services to the Citizens of the City of Thibodaux, while also ensuring their safety. We will implement these through a set of core values and priorities: Safety, Recreation, Infrastructure, Growth, Community, and Culture.
About Keep Louisiana Beautiful: Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. Through our programs, and statewide network of affiliates and partners, we provide tools and resources to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling and beautify spaces. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to achieving a cleaner, greener Louisiana through litter reduction and beautification initiatives. To get involved, please visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org.