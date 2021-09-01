City of Thibodaux Latest Hurricane Ida Recovery Update:

The City of Thibodaux and the parish-wide curfew remain in effect. Checkpoints will once again be set up, and proof of residency must be shown to enter. The nightly curfew is in place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This curfew will be strictly enforced and all alcohol sales are suspended until further notice.

The City of Thibodaux remains with a full clean water supply. The areas outside the City Limits of Thibodaux that do have water may require a Boil Advisory. The City of Thibodaux along with the rest of the Parish remain without power and it will not be restored for some time. Most communication is back up, however, they are still experiencing intermittent issues at times. Open stores still remain limited inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

During daylight hours as Power Crews, Disaster Relief Teams, and First Responders continue to assess and move forward with clean up and restoration, the city kindly asks that the public refrain from taking to the road unless it is unavoidable. Traffic is very congested inside the City Limits and requires the relief effort teams to have to wait in traffic for extended periods of time. If someone must take to the road for essentials, they ask that people treat all inoperable traffic lights as stop signs when maneuvering through the City. “Your patience and respect to your fellow neighbors in the community while waiting in lines for fuel and groceries is appreciated,” said the City of Thibodaux.

If you do come across down signage of any kind, please DO NOT attempt to re-install the sign yourself. Not only is it dangerous, but it is required that the ground be marked by the utility companies prior to reinstallation. The City will eventually be able to repair these signs that have sustained damage.

The City of Thibodaux will continue to monitor and make decisions through the City’s Unified Command Group in regards to Hurricane Ida recovery. The priority of work for the next 24 hours is the first phase in the recovery phase of the storm. So far, 1,000 contractors have been staged throughout the City. The City of Thibodaux is prepared to accept first responders and utility workers from other regions.

Thibodaux Family Church will be open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM offering food, water, and ice to those in need. Any monetary donations can be made to Thibodaux Family Church, Catholic Charities, and Second Harvest Food Bank. For those who are able to donate, please consider donating water, tarps, toiletries, etc. to the Emergency Operations Center located at Harang Auditorium. Rouses, Lowes, and some local gas stations are the businesses open in Thibodaux.

Pelican Waste & Debris will start their normal garbage pick-up on a limited basis starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 2nd. Only household waste will be accepted at this time. No storm debris will be picked up. Accessible streets will be serviced first and the routes will expand as clear paths are made for the garbage trucks.