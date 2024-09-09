City of Thibodaux opens self-serve sandbag location

With heavy rainfall expected as Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico approaches, the City of Thibodaux Municipal Government has announced a sand bagging location.

Sand and bags are available to the public for self-bagging at their Public Works Barn located at 1219 Henry S. Thibodaux Street.

In case of a Non-Emergency, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department directly at (985)446-5021 or in case of an Emergency Dial 9-1-1. If streets become closed due to impassable conditions, a list can be found on the Thibodaux Police Department Facebook Page.