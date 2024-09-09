City of Thibodaux opens self-serve sandbag location

September 9, 2024
September 9, 2024

With heavy rainfall expected as Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico approaches, the City of Thibodaux Municipal Government has announced a sand bagging location.


Sand and bags are available to the public for self-bagging at their Public Works Barn located at 1219 Henry S. Thibodaux Street.

In case of a Non-Emergency, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department directly at (985)446-5021 or in case of an Emergency Dial 9-1-1. If streets become closed due to impassable conditions, a list can be found on the Thibodaux Police Department Facebook Page.

