City of Thibodaux sponsors Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for the residents of Thibodaux is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents can stop by the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium to drop off any household hazardous waste products labeled as toxic, poison, corrosive, flammable, combustible, or irritant.

The following hazardous items will be accepted: acids, aerosol cans, auto products, antifreeze, batteries, bleach, bowl cleaners, bug spray, cell phones, copiers, cooking oil, diesel, disinfectants, drain cleaner, electronic equipment, fertilizer, lighter fluid, moth balls, oil and oil filters, oven cleaner, paint, paint thinner, cleaning solutions, computers, fax machines, ink cartridges, television, turpentine, wood preservatives, degreasers, pool cleaners, corrosive cleaners, and polishes.

The City of Thibodaux is asking residents to follow the following protocols when preparing materials:

Seal the materials in its original container, if possible.

Wrap glass bottles in cloth, newspaper or other packaging material to prevent breakage.

Place material in a cardboard box, and place cardboard box in trunk of bed or truck.

Keep material away from passengers.

Residents can contact the City of Thibodaux for more information at 985-446-7218 with any questions. The Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium is located at 310 N. Canal Boulevard.