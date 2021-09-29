City of Thibodaux to accept applications for Rental Assistance Program

From the City of Thibodaux:

The City of Thibodaux will accept applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8 Program Waitlist.) This program is a federally funded program which supplements the rental payment of extremely low and very low income families. The program is funded by HUD.

Once on the waitlist, the following preferences will be given: Extremely Low Income and Elderly or Disabled.

Applicants residing outside of the City of Thibodaux will be required to lease a unit within our jurisdiction for one year before using portability unless otherwise approved.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety in light of possible COVID-19 restrictions, a call in procedure ONLY will be utilized. 150 applications will be accepted. YOU CAN NOT APPLY IN PERSON. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AS FOLLOWS:

DATE: Thursday, November 4, 2021

TIME: 8:00 AM (until 150 applications are taken)

PLACE: Call in procedure: 985-446-7226

Questions before hand can be sent to cdbg@ci.thibodaux.la.us. Or you can call the office prior to application day at 985-446-7217 for more information or to request reasonable accommodations. The office will be closed to the public the day of application. NO IN PERSON APPLICATIONS will be accepted.