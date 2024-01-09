City of Thibodaux – Upcoming Road Closures: Intersection of Hickory St. and Apricot St.; Intersection of Hickory St. and Parish Rd.

From Wednesday, January 10, 2024, through Thursday, January 11, 2024; the intersection of Hickory Street and Apricot Street will be closed to vehicular traffic while contractors replace culverts in the area for the City’s drainage project.

From Saturday, January 13, 2024, through Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the intersection of Hickory Street and Parish Road will be closed to vehicular traffic while contractors replace culverts in the area for the City’s drainage project.

We apologize for any inconvenience as we proceed with this critical city improvement project.