City of Thibodaux’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program Honors Those Who Have Served

The City of Thibodaux’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program serves as a living tribute for our community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces. The program aims to honor and recognize the Thibodaux servicemen and women who have served and are serving the country.

Qualifying honorees must be a former or current resident of Thibodaux and be within the 70301 zip code area. The honoree must be serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The program honors veterans by placing 30 x 60″ banners along Canal Boulevard. They will be displayed from Memorial Day through July 4th and the week of Veterans day. The banners will be given to the family as a keepsake after the current year’s display.

For more information or to download the application form, click here. For further questions about the Hometown Heroes Banner Program, call Donna Thibodaux, Parks & Recreation Secretary, at (985) 493-8757 or email dthibodaux@ci.thibodaux.la.us.