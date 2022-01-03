Civic Pride Workshop Provides Opportunity for Community Revitalization

Houma Terrebonne Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Houma Downtown Development Committee is partnering with Revitalize or Die consulting firm, to host a Civic Pride workshop, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street. The interactive workshop will discuss community revitalization, while providing informative presentations, group discussions, and hands-on activities.

Jeff Siegler, founder of Revitalize or Die, said the purpose of the workshop is to educate residents on changes in the community. “The workshop provides residents with an understanding on how changes to the condition of our cities has led to a loss of civic pride and the rise of apathy,” said Siegler. “Furthermore, how we can combat apathy by cultivating pride in our communities,” Siegler added.

“Terrebonne Parish is our home, and it’s time we start to take pride in our community. Revitalizing Historic Downtown Houma is an essential step in bringing back our community. Let’s turn the page on downtown revitalization,” reads a statement from Houma Terrebonne CVB. They add, “Hope is not a strategy for improving your community. If you want to revitalize change, you’re going to have to take action.”

The workshop agenda consist of the following activities:

Intervention (9 a.m.- 10 a.m.)

Place of Pride Presentation (10 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

How Can We Heal? (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Lunch Break

5 Points of Pride (1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Civic Pride Campaign Group Activity (3 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Group Presentation (4 p.m.)

Work-Shop Wrap Up (5 p.m.)

Admission for the event is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending the Civic Pride Work-shop can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-revitalization-the-civic-pride-workshop-tickets-228354162447