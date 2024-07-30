Clean up for Bayou Lafourche oil spill continues for a fourth day

The Unified Command continues to respond to a release of crude oil in Bayou Lafourche in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. The following updates were provided during the Unified Command’s incident briefing this morning:

• The fish kill reported yesterday evening in the vicinity of the incident remains under investigation.

• Total wildlife recovered deceased is reported as 17 aquatic salamanders, 3 turtles, and 1 crawfish. One duck was captured yesterday, and one alligator was captured today. Both have been taken to a rehab location to be decontaminated and cared for. Wildlife crews are continuing to survey the impacted area, looking for any distressed wildlife.

• The following assets have been deployed as of 9:00 a.m. CDT this morning in and near Bayou Lafourche:

• One minor first aid incident was reported this morning. The worker was treated and returned to work.

• Clean-up operations are focused not only on-water in Bayou Lafourche, but also within the facility within the containment area and drainage systems.

• An estimated total volume of crude oil released from the system based on engineering calculations, along with on-scene assessments has been calculated to be a total of 820 barrels (34,440 gallons). This volume equates to the amount of oil released to the facility ground as well as to Bayou Lafourche. The cause of the release remains under investigation.

• The public continues to be urged to report any oiled wildlife observed in the area to (832) 514-9663. Residents are advised to avoid trying to capture any oiled wildlife. Report the location and description of the impacted wildlife to the published number and trained wildlife personnel will be deployed to investigate and capture any wildlife that may be necessary.

• Air monitoring has been continuously conducted, 24 hours/day, on both sides of the bayou in the affected area and will continue throughout the duration of the event. Results have been well below actionable levels. Air monitoring will continue out of an abundance of caution.

• Public water continues to be safe to drink. An advisory to conserve water has been issued by Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 out of an abundance of caution. This advisory covers customers south of the La. Hwy. 182 bridge in Lafourche Parish.

• Parish President Archie Chaisson issued an Emergency Declaration Order on Saturday, which allows additional resources to be deployed in support of the incident.

• Clean-up operations resumed this morning and will be paused again tonight out of an abundance of safety. Workers and their equipment are being staged at the Lafourche Parish Visitor’s Center under the Highway 90 overpass in Raceland.

• The right north bound lane of LA Hwy 1 remains closed as you approach Hwy 90 due to equipment being staged to aid in the clean-up effort. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

• The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a No-Fly Zone from LA Hwy 182 to LA Hwy 654, one mile in either direction of Bayou Lafourche due to the ongoing oil spill incident. This restriction is mainly to control UAS flights during clean-up operations. Unified Command is utilizing drone overflights and periodic helicopter flights for assessing impacted areas. The No-fly Zone was put into place to keep responders and the public safe.

• Inquiries have been received as to the use of dispersants. Dispersants are NOT being utilized in this incident, as dispersants are not approved by the EPA for use in the inland environment.

• Clean-up operations in the bayou currently consists of containment booming, skimming, and water flushing operations. Flushing operations are being conducted by utilizing water pumped from the bayou via pump and hose and flushing oil from the vegetation into the containment boom so that it can be recovered by skimmers and collected for disposal.

• Residents affected and wanting to report personal or property damages because of this incident can call 833-812-0877.

• All media inquiries should be directed to blmediarelations@gmail.com.

• We thank the community for its offers of volunteer support. At this time, volunteers are not needed.

• As the clean-up progresses, a better timeline will be developed on when the bayou will be reopened to the public.