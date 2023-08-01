Clear The Shelters campaign kicks off in Terrebonne Parish

Beginning today, August 1, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is kicking off a month long event in partnership with NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide initiative, Clear The Shelters. As one of hundreds of shelters across the country participating in this remarkable pet adoption and donation campaign, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter aims to find loving forever homes for animals in need. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has successfully helped more than 860,000 pets find their forever families, making it the largest pet adoption event of the year.

Throughout the entire month of August, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter will offer waived (sponsored) fee adoptions for both dogs and cats, opening its doors to potential pet parents looking to expand their families with a furry friend. The event aims to remove barriers to adoption, making it easier for families to bring home a new companion and ensure that more animals find the loving homes they deserve.

Adopting from local shelters plays a crucial role in addressing the ongoing pet overpopulation crisis and providing a second chance for animals in need. Each year, countless dogs and cats find themselves without a home, often through no fault of their own. By choosing to adopt from a shelter, individuals not only provide a loving home to a deserving animal but also help reduce the burden on overcrowded shelters and contribute to the humane treatment of animals.

Together, we can make a difference, one adoption at a time, as we clear the shelters and find homes for furry friends in need. Check out some of the animals that can be adopted during the Clear The Shelters event here or visit the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.