Cleophas, Chronos Mardi Gras Parades Start Time Adjusted Due To Potential Weather

As we prepare for the remaining 2024 Mardi Gras Season, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important changes to share with our community partners about this Sunday’s Parade (2-11-24). Both Cleophas and Chronos will be pushed up 30 minutes. The NEW correct times are reflected below. Ghana, the Fat Tuesday Parade (2-13-24), will remain as previous scheduled.

Krewe of Cleophas – 2-11-24 @ 12:00 PM

Krewe of Chronos – 2-11-24 @ 1:30 PM (Immediately Following Cleophas)

Krewe of Ghana – 2-13-24 @ 1:00 PM (Fat Tuesday)

The Krewe’s of Cleophas & Chronos will all start and end at Nicholls State University. Parades will start on Audubon Ave. at Afton St. proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard St. headed west. Turn right onto Canal Blvd. headed north until W.2nd St., then turn left onto W.2nd St. Proceed onto La.1 to Jackson St. South on Jackson St. Turn left onto W. 9th St headed east to Canal Blvd. Turn left on Canal Blvd. then right onto E. 7th St headed east. Turn right onto Bayou Ln. traveling south and continue to N. Acadia Rd. Turn left onto N. Acadia Rd. and continue east to Audubon Ave. At Audubon Ave. turn left and continue north to Nichols State University ending at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Total Distance- 3.8 miles

The Krewe of Ghana will start on Iris St. @M.L.K. Park west to Rock St. Turn left on Rock St., then right on School St. School St. to Canal Blvd., then right and immediately onto St. Charles St. headed north. Turn left on Menard St. to Canal Blvd. then right up to W.2nd St. Turn left on W.2nd St. headed west to La. 1. La 1. To Jackson St., then left south on Jackson St. Turn left onto W. 9th St. and continue east to Canal Blvd. Turn left onto Canal Blvd. and continue to E. 7th St. Once on E. 7th St., turn right onto St. Charles St. and travel south to Gerald T. Peltier. At Gerald T. Peltier turn left and continue east to S. Acadia Rd. Parade will disperse at M.L.K. Blvd.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank our community partners for their understanding as we continue to adjust to Mother Nature.