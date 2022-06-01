Click It Or Ticket: Seat Belt Checkpoint Planned for June 2, 2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint on June 2, 2022, in Lafourche Parish. The checkpoint will be conducted during the daylight hours on Thursday. This checkpoint is being conducted in coordination with the Click It or Ticket campaign which runs from May 23 through June 5, 2022. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

During the seat belt checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.