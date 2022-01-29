Clifford Smith Honored Upon His Passing by Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy released the following statement upon the passing of Houma resident, and owner of T. Baker Smith, William Clifford Smith. “Clifford Smith was—and is—smart, charming, wise and visionary. He spent his life serving Louisiana and was an extraordinarily effective advocate, among other things, for protecting Louisiana’s coast and wetlands. I will miss him, and so will our state, but he has a wonderful family that will continue to spread Clifford’s truths. Becky and I are sending prayers for Jo-Anne and the entire Smith family.”

View Smith’s obituary and funeral arrangements here https://www.houmatimes.com/obituaries/wm-clifford-smith/.