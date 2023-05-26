Clyde Hamner Announces Candidacy for Terrebonne Parish Council, District 6

Submitted by Clyde Hamner:

Urged by friends, family, and constituents, I have decided to become a candidate for the Terrebonne Parish Council representing District 6. I am honored by the encouragement I have received to become a candidate and excited about the possible transition from school board to parish council. Serving on the Terrebonne Parish School Board has given me opportunities to work with residents of District 6, our parish communities, and local and state leaders on critical issues facing families and businesses. I have led with integrity, innovation, and fiscal responsibility and I will put these same standards to work on the council. Being a republican and having received the republican endorsement twice for school board, I will seek that endorsement for parish council as well.

The families and businesses in District 6 deserve a council member proven capable of making tough decisions and able to lead in a positive direction. Furthermore, since we will be electing a new parish president and several new council members, it is crucial to have a candidate with the experience, vision, and fortitude to develop relationships and build coalitions. I am confident that my experience and demonstrated leadership in public service makes me that candidate.

In District 6, the growth of both residential and light industrial development is our biggest asset and presents our biggest challenges. Parish wide, developing our economic resources and creating a healthy economy that provides revenue to our businesses are central concerns. For the parish to grow in population, the quality of life must be exceptional to attract and retain residents. To address these issues, my priorities will include:

Being accessible and available for residents and businesses,

Continuing the focus on drainage issues, coastal erosion, and levee projects,

Improving and enhancing infrastructure and traffic flow.

I am a life-long resident of Houma, career educator, have accounting and finance experience, and hold a master’s degree with honors from N.S.U. I am chairman of the school board’s Finance, Insurance, and Section 16 Lands Committee, served as the Board’s legislative liaison on state and federal issues, and a member of the state Board of Trustees for the Louisiana Teachers Retirement System. Additionally, I am an active member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Community Development Committee, serve on the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Consultive School Board, and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales.

I want to thank outgoing Parish President Gordon Dove for his service to Terrebonne Parish. He has worked diligently for the people of Terrebonne, providing a path for the future success of our parish.