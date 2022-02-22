Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Shares Beautiful Mural

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana had the pleasure of connecting with @zmarasart to paint a mural on the storage shed the our oyster shell recycling and engagement site.

“Zac truly outdid himself with this piece inspired by oyster reef ecosystems and the Louisiana coast. Pictures don’t do it justice so you’ll just have to come out to our next bagging event to see for yourself,” reads a statement from the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

Join the mailing list to be the first to know when projects are happening at https://connect.crcl.org/civicrm/profile/create?gid=19&reset=1&fbclid=IwAR0GlrupYxcEUwUV2zeJdPIqE2MgnQBRMLCrLROGKhVVB6rkzKZk9fI_Po4.