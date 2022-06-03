Coast Guard assists 2 boaters, 2 dogs on disabled sailing vessel 52 miles offshore Vermilion Bay

The Coast Guard assisted two boaters and two dogs on a disabled sailing vessel Thursday approximately 52 miles offshore Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received the request for assistance at 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday from the Lucero, a sailing vessel experiencing engine failure. Watchstanders coordinated with the supply vessel Jan Marie in the vicinity to establish the Lucero’s positioning. Watchstanders then launched the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack to assist.

The crew of the Amberjack arrived on scene, attached a towline, and towed the vessel for approximately eight hours to Intracoastal City where the Lucero was safely moored.

There were no reported medical concerns.

“Fortunately, the Lucero had a properly registered EPIRB on board and was prepared to activate it if the situation worsened and became emergent before the Amberjack could arrive on scene,” said Cmdr. Brook Serbu, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “This should serve as a reminder to the public that VHF radio and cellphone communications can be unreliable offshore, and to practice safe boating by having a properly registered EPIRB, SPOT GPS, or another locating device to broadcast one’s position in case of emergency.”