Coast Guard hearing into loss of Seacor Power underway in Houma

The Coast Guard has convened a formal public hearing, which began at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 2 in Houma, La, to consider evidence related to the capsizing of the Liftboat Seacor Power and the loss of 13 of its 19 crewmembers.

The hearing is taking place at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Houma, La, and the event is open to the public. Individuals who cannot attend the hearing in person may watch online at: https://livestream.com/uscginvestigations

(The hearing sessions will also be archived on the livestream website so the public can view them at a later time.)

The hearing is scheduled to last through August 13 as multiple witnesses are called to share their testimonies. Witnesses include incident survivors, maritime responders to the incident on that day, auditors from various groups such as USCG, ABS, and others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is the leading agency in the Seacor Power investigation, and will participate in the Coast Guard public hearing, but will produce an independent report with its own findings.

Maritime Commons, the Coast Guard blog for maritime professionals, will provide hearing updates at www.mariners.coastguard.blog and via Twitter @maritimecommons with the hashtag #SeacorPowerMBI.

The Seacor Power capsized, April 13, 2021, approximately seven miles south of Port Fourchon, La., in the Gulf of Mexico with 19 crewmembers aboard. Six crewmembers were initially rescued, and six were recovered unresponsive during the course of the response. Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agencies, and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering more than 9,200 square nautical miles, over the course of six days before suspending the search for the remaining seven crewmembers April 19.