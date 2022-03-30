Coast Guard Legislation Passes U.S. House Containing Several LA Congressman’s Bipartisan Provisions

The U.S. House passed the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 which has several Louisiana priorities U.S. Congressman Garret Graves pushed for and prioritized within the bill. Graves’ bipartisan provisions will ensure foreign fishing fleets aren’t illegally fishing in U.S. waters, prioritize our domestic workforce, and increase our safety by keeping Russian vessels out of U.S. waters. The legislation will also increase pay for U.S. Coast Guard personnel and upgrade their aging fleet.

Click here to watch Graves’ remarks about this bill on the U.S. House Floor.

The legislation now heads to the U.S. Senate for a vote. Below is more background on the provisions:

Automatic Identification System Requirements for Fishing Vessels This amendment requires that vessels of a certain size that are near United States’ waters have to have an Automatic Identification System (AIS) – a location device – so they can be tracked. This helps to ensure fair competition for our domestic fishing industry so foreign fleets are not at a competitive advantage. This provision would also prevent overfishing in the United States and foreign waters. Click here to watch Graves’ remarks on this provision.

Notably, for Louisiana’s shipbuilding industry, six additional Fast Response Cutters will be built as a result of this bill. The construction of these vessels will create economic activity and new jobs in Louisiana.

In addition to these Louisiana-specific priorities, the bill will make several other efforts to improve the Coast Guard, including authorizing two years worth of funding to help restore the Coast Guard’s underfunded shoreside infrastructure and IT capabilities.

These efforts will ensure the Coast Guard is able to meet its mission directives in enforcing fishing laws, maritime safety, emergency and disaster response, and preventing illegal drugs from being smuggled into the country.