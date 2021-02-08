Coast Guard, local agencies searching for fisherman near Lake Felicity

The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue vessel Monday near Lake Felicity.

Missing is Percy Dardar III, a 37-year-old male from Pointe-aux-Chenes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and white shrimping boots.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 5:30 a.m. from the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Department that Dardar had left a local boat ramp around 3 p.m. Sunday to look for oysters, and then did not return.

The vessel is described as a 24-foot white Carolina skiff.

Currently involved in the search:

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Sector New Orleans command center at 504-365-2200.