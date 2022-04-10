Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger from Carnival Valor near Venice

April 10, 2022

The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male cruise ship passenger Saturday evening approximately 2 miles south of Venice, La.

 

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at 9:54 p.m. Saturday reporting a passenger had experienced stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew.



 

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and transferred him to Tulane Hospital.

 

The passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.

