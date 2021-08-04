Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle

The Coast Guard medevaced a fisherman Tuesday from a vessel 4 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the 67-foot commercial fishing vessel, Miss Melissa, that one of their crewmembers was suffering heat attack-like symptoms. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.

The RB-M crew arrived on scene, safely transferring the fisherman aboard and took him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the station. The EMS took the fisherman to Lady of the Sea Hospital in Lafourche for further medical care.