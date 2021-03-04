Coast Guard medevacs man from tug boat southwest of Atchafalaya Bay

The Coast Guard medevaced a 35-year-old man from a tug boat approximately 18 miles southwest of Atchafalaya Bay, Wednesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via VHF-FM radio channel 16 from the 78-foot tug boat, Lady Loren, stating a crewmember was reportedly suffering chest pains and shallow breathing. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the man and took him to Terrebonne Medical Center for further medical care.