Coast Guard medevacs man near Port Fourchon, La.

The Coast Guard medevaced a 71-year-old man from an offshore supply vessel approximately 100 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:51 a.m. from the captain of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a passenger experiencing low blood pressure and dizziness.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

