Coast Guard medevacs passenger from Disney Magic cruise ship

The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man from a cruise ship Thursday near Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the crew of the Disney Magic cruise ship requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard reportedly experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat -Medium boat crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the man aboard the RB-M and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel back at Station Venice.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition and taken to Ochsner Westbank Medical Center.