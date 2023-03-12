Coast Guard medevacs passenger from Disney Magic cruise ship

Nicholls Names Jonea Rima to lead Volleyball Program
March 12, 2023
The six top mold allergy symptoms in adults
March 12, 2023

The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old man from a cruise ship Thursday near Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the crew of the Disney Magic cruise ship requesting a medevac for a passenger aboard reportedly experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat -Medium boat crew to assist.


The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the man aboard the RB-M and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel back at Station Venice.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition and taken to Ochsner Westbank Medical Center.

U.S. Coast Guard Press Release
U.S. Coast Guard Press Release

Related posts

March 11, 2023

Houma Tunnel to close for cleaning, repairs

Read more