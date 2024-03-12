Coast Guard medevacs two, searches for one, 48 miles offshore Grand Isle

The Coast Guard medevaced two men Tuesday and are searching for one after an allision with a rig at ship shoal 87.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from the boat Linedout that they were taking on water with two people onboard and a third man who fell overboard.

Watchstanders broadcasted an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to conduct the medevac for the two men onboard and search for the man who fell overboard.

The lift boat Gloria responded to the urgent marine information broadcast and took the two injured men aboard their boat.

The aircrew arrived on scene and searched the vicinity for the third man. After no visual reports, the aircrew hoisted the two men aboard the helicopter from the Gloria and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center, New Orleans.

The men were last reported conscious and responsive.

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew is searching for the missing man.

Future search plans include a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrew and the Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark.