Coast Guard rescues one from down aircraft in Fourleague Bay

The Coast Guard rescued one person Tuesday from a down aircraft in Fourleague Bay, which is south of Morgan City.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 8:18 a.m. stating a single-engine 2002 Cessna 182T airplane crashed into Fourleague Bay and one person was seen exiting the aircraft. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew and a St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Department boat crew arrived on scene to assist. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the person from the water and took the person to awaiting emergency medical services at a local airport near Morgan City.

It was confirmed by rescue crews there was only one person, with reportedly minor injuries, aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.