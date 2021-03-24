Coast Guard rescues two fishermen from vessel taking on water near Grand Isle

The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from a fishing vessel taking on water 3 miles south of Grand Isle Wednesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification at approximately 2 a.m. that the 60-foot fishing vessel, P-Omo-IV was taking on water with two people aboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The rescue crews arrived on scene were unable to get close due to the vessel’s rigging. The fishermen donned life jackets and jumped in the water where the RB-M boatcrew rescued both from the water.

The Station Grand Isle boatcrew transported the fishermen ashore with no medical concerns.

