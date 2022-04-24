Coast Guard searching for 3 missing minors near Crescent City Bridge in New Orleans

New Orleans – 12:26 AM – The Coast Guard is searching for three missing minors Saturday evening in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge prior to sunset.

Rescue crews searching are:

•A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

•Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boatcrews

•The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew

•Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew

•New Orleans Police and Fire Departments