Coast Guard suspending search for missing members of capsized boat

The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending the search and rescue operations for the eight missing crewmembers from the SEACOR Power, which capsized near Port Fourchon last Tuesday.

“We’ve had to make the difficult decision to suspend search and rescue efforts at sunset today,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, during a press conference Monday afternoon. “This does not mean that the case is closed. At any time, we might receive new information that would compel us to resume the search.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the sinking, officials said.

Six of the crew members on board the Power were recovered alive, and five have been found dead in the week since the incident.

John Gellert, SEACOR Marine CEO, said during the conference that 17 divers are continuing to search inside the Power for the missing men, and will search the entire vessel in the coming days.

“Please know that this transition away from the Coast Guard does not change our commitment to recovering all missing in this incident and continuing to support their families during this extremely difficult time. Our focus is entirely on doing all we can to further these efforts,” he said.

The Coast Guard released the following statement:

The Coast Guard is suspending its search Monday for the remaining missing Seacor Power lift boat crewmembers 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Eight crew members remain missing.

Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agency crews and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering over 9,200 square nautical miles.

“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.”

Rescue assets involved in the search: