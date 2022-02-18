Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Cruise Ship Passenger Near Southwest Pass

The Coast Guard suspended its search at 5:37 p.m. Thursday for a missing cruise ship passenger 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 2,514 square nautical miles for a combined search time of approximately 14 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m., Wednesday reporting a passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship had fallen overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, Command Duty Officer at Sector New Orleans. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

Involved in the search were: