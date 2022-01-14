Coastal Impacts Adult Reading and Discussion Program Begins in February

The Terrebonne Parish Library is happy to announce the Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts grant program. Hosted at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch and on zoom starting Monday, February 7, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for this adult reading and discussion program. Readings include four books each centralizing on coastal impacts, which patrons are allowed to keep upon the conclusion of the program. The program dates are as follows:
Each month will cover one of the four books featured in the program. Titles include:
Every human being has a relationship with water. It forms our bodies, drives our commerce, and defines many of the places we live. Since civilization began, people have attempted to control water—keeping it close, but in its place. But what happens when the relationship with water changes? How do we react when the sea rises, when land is lost, and when flooding affects our homes?
To sign up email Mary Katherine Kearns at: mkearns@mytpl.com .