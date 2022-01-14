Coastal Impacts Adult Reading and Discussion Program Begins in February

The Terrebonne Parish Library is happy to announce the Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts grant program. Hosted at the Terrebonne Parish North Branch and on zoom starting Monday, February 7, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for this adult reading and discussion program. Readings include four books each centralizing on coastal impacts, which patrons are allowed to keep upon the conclusion of the program. The program dates are as follows:

Monday, February 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022

Each month will cover one of the four books featured in the program. Titles include:

“Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore” by Elizabeth Rush

“The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi

“Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward

“Bayou Farewell: The Rich Life and Tragic Death of Louisiana’s Cajun Coast” by Mike Tidwell.

Every human being has a relationship with water. It forms our bodies, drives our commerce, and defines many of the places we live. Since civilization began, people have attempted to control water—keeping it close, but in its place. But what happens when the relationship with water changes? How do we react when the sea rises, when land is lost, and when flooding affects our homes? Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts offer a place to have these conversations. This adult reading and discussion program, led by scholars, offers participants the opportunity to learn more about issues arising from the complex and changing human relationship with water. See how these issues are both local and global, and join your neighbors in an exploration of how others are adapting to our changing world.

To sign up email Mary Katherine Kearns at: mkearns@mytpl.com .