The Kiwanis Club of Houma invites the community to drop off new or like new coats at any South Louisiana Bank location this week. “Our club is pleased to help children in Terrebonne Parish again this year,” said George Robichaux President-Elect of Kiwanis Club of Houma. Dating back to 2006, the Houma club has provided coats to children in need each winter. Stop by any South Louisiana Bank branch this week to drop off coats in designed boxes, and the Kiwanis Club of Houma will do the rest.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time, and the Houma club is committed to that promise. “Our club will collect, sort, and distribute the coats to children throughout Terrebonne Parish schools the first week of December,” Robichaux explained.

Visit the Kiwanis Club of Houma online for a complete list of service projects and how to get involved.