Cold weather update: Be prepared!

Here is an update from the National Weather Service about the upcoming cold weather:

Changes from Previous Update:

– Far NW areas (Iberville, West Feliciana, Wilkinson), the Winter Weather Advisory has been pushed forward to start at 3PM this afternoon. – Coastal MS (Hancock, Harrison, Jackson), now under a Winter Weather Advisory. – Confidence slightly greater today for the Advisory area seeing minor ice accumulations. – Hard Freeze Watch tonight/early Tuesday upgraded to Warning – Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning – all areas. – Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday night/Wednesday morning – I-10/12 North.

Summary of Winter Weather Impacts:

– Light showers spread across the area later today – Cold front moves into the area late Monday with temperatures rapidly dropping behind it. Light rain will begin to transition into freezing rain over the northwest and slowly work southeast through the night. – Light accumulations are expected in the Winter Weather Advisory area, mainly on elevated surfaces including bridges, tree branches, poles, etc. – All rain/winter weather will exit to the east early/mid morning Tuesday.

Summary of Cold Weather Impacts: