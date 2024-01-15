Cold weather update: Be prepared!

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Unveils Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Louisiana Civil Rights MuseumJanuary 15, 2024
Here is an update from the National Weather Service about the upcoming cold weather:
Changes from Previous Update:
– Far NW areas (Iberville, West Feliciana, Wilkinson), the Winter Weather Advisory has been pushed forward to start at 3PM this afternoon.
– Coastal MS (Hancock, Harrison, Jackson), now under a Winter Weather Advisory.
– Confidence slightly greater today for the Advisory area seeing minor ice accumulations.
– Hard Freeze Watch tonight/early Tuesday upgraded to Warning
– Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning – all areas.
– Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday night/Wednesday morning – I-10/12 North.
Summary of Winter Weather Impacts:
– Light showers spread across the area later today
– Cold front moves into the area late Monday with temperatures rapidly dropping behind it. Light rain will begin to transition into freezing rain over the northwest and slowly work southeast through the night.
– Light accumulations are expected in the Winter Weather Advisory area, mainly on elevated surfaces including bridges, tree branches, poles, etc.
– All rain/winter weather will exit to the east early/mid morning Tuesday.
Summary of Cold Weather Impacts:
– Temperatures rapidly drop overnight Monday night behind the cold front. Breezy winds will accompany the quickly dropping temperatures leading to dangerous wind chills overnight into Tuesday.
– Wind chill readings across southwest MS are expected to fall into the single digits with teens all the way down to the I-10/12 corridor.
– Bitterly cold all day Tuesday, portions of southwest MS and adjacent LA parishes struggling to get above freezing.
– Coldest morning will be early Wednesday.
– Hard freeze conditions are likely for most of the area with lows in the teens to mid 20s.
– Winds will remain breezy overnight Tuesday night with wind chills in the single digits to teens possible across the entire area Wednesday morning.
– One more night of below freezing temps for central/northern areas Wed night/Thursday morning.
– Moderation continues into Thursday and Friday.