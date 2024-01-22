College of Consultors Announces New Leadership for Houma-Thibodaux Diocese

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux issued this letter and video in the wake of Bishop Mario Dorsonville’s recent passing:

Dear brothers and sisters of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux,

I come to you today with a humble and heavy heart. I have just been elected by the College of Consultors to serve you as the Diocesan Administrator. I pray that the Lord will grant me the grace to serve each one of you well as we grieve together the loss of our beloved father and shepherd, Bishop Mario Dorsonville. While a time will come for more thorough introductions, my focus, as well as the focus of the entire diocesan staff, remains on honoring Bishop Dorsonville in the coming days. My dear brothers and sisters, as we grieve may we be reminded that we grieve because we love. Let us remember to pray for Bishop Dorsonville, that he may receive his eternal reward in the company of our heavenly Father and the communion of saints.

He loved you greatly and considered himself blessed to be a part of this diocesan family. Houma-Thibodaux quickly became home to him. May we hold each other in prayer, turning to our God who is faithful even amid such great suffering. Please know of my ongoing prayers for each of you.

I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that funeral arrangements have been made as follows:

Wednesday, January 31, Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales

Wake 9:00am-5:30pm

Evening Prayer 5:30pm

Memorial Mass for the Dead 7:00pm

Thursday, February 1, St. Joseph Co-Cathedral

Wake 8:00am-2:00pm

Funeral Mass 2:00pm

Bishop Dorsonville will be buried on the grounds of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Each of you is invited to celebrate with us the life of this good shepherd.

May God bless you and keep you,

Very Reverend Simon Peter Engurait

Diocesan Administrator

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux