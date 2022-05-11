Nicholls State University Alumni Federation is excited to announce its annual Colonel Caravan is coming to Houma on Tuesday, May 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be hosted at the HTV office in downtown Houma, and is open to all alumni, donors, and season ticket holders. The event will feature a meet-and-greet with Nicholls State University alumni, donors, coaches, and administrators. Guests will enjoy free hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and Nicholls giveaways. The dress code for the event is business casual attire.

The 2022 Colonel Caravan will make an appearance in four cities across Louisiana kicking off its tour in New Orleans, followed by Houma, Baton Rouge, and concluding in Morgan City. The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation seeks to foster, protect and promote Nicholls’ welfare and strengthen the ties between the university and its alumni.

Registration for the 2022 Colonel Caravans can be completed online here.