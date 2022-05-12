Colonel CROWN honors award recipients at Annual Network Banquet

Colonels Retention of Winners Network, a mentoring program at Nicholls State University honored members of the CROWN program at its annual Network Banquet. The program honored 2022 graduates Julian Frilot, Lashawn Lewis, and Darius Scott with a CROWN stoll and tie.

The banquet was held as a celebration, honoring the hard work and achievements accomplished by CROWN mentors and mentees during the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. “We honor and celebrate these young kings for waking up to their purpose and applaud them for continuing to stay the course toward their graduation goals.” reads a statement from Colonel CROWN.

Graduates of the class of 2022, the three honorees come from all walks of life, playing an immense role in inspiring their peers. Julian Frilot is a native of Baton Rouge, and will receive a Bachelors of Science in Culinary Arts from Nicholls State University. Lashawn Lewis is a native of St.James, LA, and will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources. Darius Scott, is native of Vacherie,LA, will receive a Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Today’s award ceremony marked the program’s fourth year highlighting personal and academic achievements by students, marking the first banquet since Hurricane Ida and the Covid-19 shutdown. The banquet featured keynote speaker Battalion Chalian Dallas Fort of Baton Rouge, LA. In addition to honoring Lewis, Scott, and Frilot, the program acknowledged the accomplishments of its members with an inspiration award acknowledging their work in the community following Hurricane Ida. “All of our members received the inspiration award for their efforts to ensure and preserve following the impact of Hurricane Ida,” said CROWN Coordinator, Farren Clark.

Founded in 2018, the Colonels Retention of Winners Network is geared toward the success of black men on the campus of Nicholls State University. The program creates a structured environment to retain first-year black male non-athletes and increase graduation rates.

For more information, visit Colonel CROWN website.