Colonel CROWN to host Give Back Night at Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse

May 9, 2022
May 10, 2022

The Colonel Retention of Winners Network (CROWN) will host a give back night fundraising event at Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse in Thibodaux.

Supporters can stop by Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse on Tuesday, May 10, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and mention “Crown” before placing your order. Fifteen percent of sales will benefit the Colonel Retention of Winners Network mentorship program.



CROWN is a mentorship program geared toward the success of black men. The organization is Nicholls’ effort to create a structured environment to retain first-year Black male non-athletes and increase graduation rates. “By exercising empathy for their unique experiences and needs, the program seeks to acknowledge, challenge and connect participants to a supportive collegiate network.  CROWN pairs freshman black men with mentors who help them to persist and to succeed during their first year. Winning is a thing of teamwork based on establishing healthy relationships among peers,” reads a statement from CROWN.

For more information, visit the Colonels Retention of Winners Network on Facebook.



